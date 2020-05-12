Ritz, Please! Soup Cookie ‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Sends Racist Monkey Emoji To Black Woman Radio Host

You ever see a Kathryn transform into a Karen before your very eyes?

Presto-change-o, ho!

Southern Charm “star” Kathryn Dennis got herself into some very hot water recently during a social media spat with Black radio host Mika Gadsden. Mika rightfully called out local businesses in the Charleston, South Carolina area for supporting an event called the “Trump Boat Parade”. Obviously, Donald Trump is a racist piece of s#!t and any business that supports him cannot, in good faith, also champion Black people or other minority groups. It’s really that simple.

Kathryn, like most snowflake-y white people, hopped up to heada$$ly defend herself against charges of being racist just because she’s a malevolent MAGA handmaid. This tall jar of ginger mayo jumped in Mika’s Instagram DMs to harass her over her stance. Then, when the conversation got heated, Kathryn sent Mika a monkey emoji.

Moreover, BuzzFeedNews published other DMs showing Kathryn calling Mika “psycho” and questioning whether or not she “had a mom”.

RIGHT?!?

Mika wasted no time putting punka$$ Kathryn on blast for her bigoted behavior.

This is what happens when a Black woman in #Charleston speaks up against white supremacy in the form of MAGA rallies. My comments re: Mylk Bar prompted this @BravoTV “actor” @KathrynDennis to taunt me with monkey emojis in my DMs. Along with a whole host of other names. pic.twitter.com/RbEd5CBcOz — Mika Gadsden (@mikagadsden) May 11, 2020

Per ushe, Kathryn took to Twitter to backtrack and “apologize” for her willful WASP-y ignorance.

I want to acknowledge that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt. Although the context was not my intention, there are no “if ands or buts” that excuse me… part 1 — Kathryn C. Dennis (@KathrynDennis) May 11, 2020

Part 2: ….I did not give it thought, and it was and is wrong. I know I am not that person. I know and will do better — Kathryn C. Dennis (@KathrynDennis) May 11, 2020

To that, Mika says:

In conclusion, FDB.