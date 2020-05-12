Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis sends racist monkey emoji to Black woman
Ritz, Please! Soup Cookie ‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Sends Racist Monkey Emoji To Black Woman Radio Host
You ever see a Kathryn transform into a Karen before your very eyes?
Presto-change-o, ho!
Southern Charm “star” Kathryn Dennis got herself into some very hot water recently during a social media spat with Black radio host Mika Gadsden. Mika rightfully called out local businesses in the Charleston, South Carolina area for supporting an event called the “Trump Boat Parade”. Obviously, Donald Trump is a racist piece of s#!t and any business that supports him cannot, in good faith, also champion Black people or other minority groups. It’s really that simple.
Kathryn, like most snowflake-y white people, hopped up to heada$$ly defend herself against charges of being racist just because she’s a malevolent MAGA handmaid. This tall jar of ginger mayo jumped in Mika’s Instagram DMs to harass her over her stance. Then, when the conversation got heated, Kathryn sent Mika a monkey emoji.
Moreover, BuzzFeedNews published other DMs showing Kathryn calling Mika “psycho” and questioning whether or not she “had a mom”.
RIGHT?!?
Mika wasted no time putting punka$$ Kathryn on blast for her bigoted behavior.
Per ushe, Kathryn took to Twitter to backtrack and “apologize” for her willful WASP-y ignorance.
To that, Mika says:
In conclusion, FDB.
