Pure Comedy: Lakeith Stanfield, Don Lemon & More Celebrities Read Texts from Their Moms [Video]

Even though seeing content from celebrities filmed at their own homes has become the norm, there’s still a lot of pre-recorded content that continues to come out throughout the course of the quarantine. One example of that is a recent Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment, which comes after the show spent the past few months–before the virus drove us underground–asking their celebrity guests to read real text messages from the women who brought them into this world.

In honor of Mother’s Day, Gwyneth Paltrow, Will Arnett, Lakeith Stanfield, Elle Fanning, January Jones, Ben Schwartz, Don Lemon, Renee Zellweger, Emily Blunt and Aidy Bryant all read real text messages from their mothers. If you know Lakeith Stanfield, it’s really no surprise that him and his mother have some of the most outlandish, hilarious text conversations of the bunch–and the one he shows us has to do with some floor burritos, for some reason. Moral of the story: no matter how famous their child, moms will always be the source of some humbling entertainment.

Check out the video down below to see what these celebrities talk to their moms about (plus, it’s a breath of fresh air to hear some normal, pre-corona conversation).