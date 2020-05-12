Here’s What Happened When Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj’s “Say So (Remix)” Hit #1 On The Charts

Doja Cat carrying Nicki Minaj to her first # 1 pic.twitter.com/Ddbldiue6o — ʞɔᴉɹʇɐԀ 🇭🇳 (@PAT520RICK) May 12, 2020

After years of chart-topping hits and tongue-twisty remixes, Nicki Minaj (who hopped on Doja Cat’s wildly popular “Say So Remix”) finally earned her first #1 record (YES, FIRST EVER) on the Hot 100 Billboard charts marking the end of her record-setting wait for a #1 hit.

This also marked Doja Cat’s first #1 entry that comes after she promised (and, uh, failed) to show her bewbs if she topped the charts as the latest major artist to successfully balloon her popularity with trolling, TikTok challenges, social media presence and stan loyalty during these uncertain times.

when doja releases a deluxe hot pink cd at target and the sticker says includes the #1 smash hit say so ft. nicki minaj pic.twitter.com/tnz4eo7xPE — anden (@GetSweetSoon) May 12, 2020

