In White Folks News: Lil Dicky’s Show, ‘Dave,’ Becomes FX’s Highest Ranked Comedy Series Of All Time

Lil Dicky’s show is being praised by a lot of unexpected fans–including LeBron James, who let the world know he’s ready for season 2–so it’s no surprise that the series is breaking records.

According to reports from Deadline, Dave has officially been named FX Network’s most watched comedy series, averaging 5.32 million viewers per episode. The show was co-created by the rapper and Jeff Schaffer, is executive produced by Dicky and Schaffer along with Saladin Patterson, Kevin Hart and the comedian’s Hartbeat Productions company. This new accomplishment means the series beats the previous record, which was held by Atlanta. Donald Glover’s series averaged 5.2 million viewers in its first season.

Following news that the series was renewed for another season, Dave took to Instagram to thank fans for a record-breaking season one. “Thank you for a record breaking rookie year. Season 2 mode activated,” he wrote.

“We set out to make something special and it’s so gratifying to see the response this show has gotten,” Lil Dicky said about the show’s success and growing numbers. “This was my first rodeo, so I’m super excited to take another crack at it now that I’ve got some experience making television. It really feels like the sky is the limit with this show. I look forward to raising the bar even higher next year.”

Dave‘s second season will premiere on Hulu. Plus, if you haven’t seen it already (or just wanna watch it again) the first season can be viewed on the streaming platform in its entirety.

Congrats to Lil Dicky on the major accomplishment!