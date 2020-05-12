Ran Off On The Plug: Lawsuit Alleges Kanye & His Yeezy Brand Stiffed Colorado Company For $125,000

Kanye West’s official label as a billionaire hasn’t even had time to finish setting in and one company is already rushing to get a piece of that pie. Colorado-based company ‘Backbone PLM’ is alleging that Kanye West and his billion-dollar baby Yeezy Apparel didn’t hold up their obligation from a September 2018 contract. Backbone claims they provided Yeezy with inventory and management tools (software) to be able to use color libraries, create designs, manage inventory, and more. The company list Allbirds, Outdoor Voices, Kith, Shinola, Movado, and other key companies they provide with this same service and agreed to provide it to West’s brand for a subscription fee of $198,000 for two years.

According to reports from Highsnobiety, the pair’s agreement started well, but things went south very quickly.

Backbone alleges that YEEZY has failed to pay fees of up to $125,200 for the continued use of its software. It claims YEEZY initially paid the $20,000 implementation fee, an inaugural annual fee of $10,000, and the monthly user fees for 12 months totaling $43,200. In September 2019, Backbone claims that Yeezy Apparel continued to maintain access to the software but stopped paying.

Now, Backbone is hoping that California court will take their side, also giving them “any other and further relief that the court may deem just and proper.” However, the first question anyone should ask is: how do you not have a way to stop someone from using your software that’s worth six-figures? It should be interesting to hear Backbone’s explanation for that one in court.