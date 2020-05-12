Rick Ross Taps Stevie J’s Lawyer To Rep Him In Baby Mama’s Paternity & Support Case (Exclusive)

Rapper Rick Ross has tapped a celebrity family lawyer to represent him in baby mama Briana Camille’s paternity case against him.

Adamma McKimmon filed court papers last week indicating that she would be part of Ricky Rozay’s legal team in the case, which seeks child support and attorney fees, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

McKimmon has represented several high profile clients in recent years. She is Stevie J’s lawyer in his paternity and child support case against Joseline Hernandez. She was behind Kevin McCall’s failed bid to wrest custody from RHOA’s Eva Marcille before she withdrew from the case and it collapsed, and she is backing London On Da Track in two of his custody lawsuits against his baby mamas. We’ve reached out to McKimmon for comment.

Briana and Ross were together for at least two years before they abruptly split up late last year. Briana said in court papers that Ross signed the birth certificates for their two kids, Berkeley, three and Billion, two, and she is currently expecting their third child. Her lawyer told BOSSIP that Ross hadn’t seen the children in at least two months and was not supporting them nor her with her pregnancy expenses.

However, Ross’ lawyer told BOSSIP that Ross has always supported the children. Ross has filed court papers to get Briana’s case thrown out because he said she never served him with the court papers.

A judge has yet to rule on the case.