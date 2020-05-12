No Thanks: Non-Profit ‘No Kid Hungry’ Declines Tekashi 6ix9ine’s $200k Donation & Issues Statement

Tekashi 6ix9ine has had an interesting week, to say the least. His new video and song “GOOBA” dropped and he made his first Instagram Live appearance since his highly-anticipated prison release. It’s safe to say he’s back on his trolling with a new $10 million dollar deal in the bank. After his news cycle dominating day last, his address was leaked online by one of his clout thirsty fans, causing him to have to relocate for his safety.

While all of that smoke cleared from this weekend, to kick off this week, Tekashi announced he was donating a whopping $200,000 to No Kid Hungry. While being the “nice guy” isn’t exactly his brand, his donation isn’t a surprise. Since the day he became a viral sensation, he’s quietly donated a lot of money to various organizations and seems to always be a phone call away for the Make A Wish Foundation.

When he was on trial, almost every organization wrote the judge a letter on his behalf. Now that he’s out, it seems the public front of him posting his contributions has made ‘No Kid Hungry’ go full PR move and decline his $200k donation.

According to reports from Complex, they had a very clear reason for not taking his money.

“We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation,” Washburn said. “As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.” -Director of Strategic Communications Laura Washburn told Complex

6ix9ine was found guilty back in 2015 in a case regarding him posting a video of a then-13-year-old girl engaged in a sexual act online. The rapper was sentenced to 1,000 hours of community service and four years probation over the 2015 case back in October of this year, shortly before his 22nd birthday.

Donations being declined during a pandemic lets you know how strongly they feel about the situation, and that should speak for itself.