Prom Parties On: Rae Sremmurd And Jalaiah Harmon Pop Up At Jack In The Box Taco-Themed Virtual Shindig DJ’d By Diplo

On Saturday, 5/9, Jack in the Box became the first QSR brand to throw a taco-themed virtual prom to give back this moment to the class of 2020.

During the hour-long event, DJs Diplo and Dillon Francis and surprise pop-up talent (Jalaiah Harmon, creator of the viral Renegade TikTok dance and rap duo Rae Sremmurd) treated seniors from two Los Angeles high schools – John H. Francis Polytechnic and Rolling Hills Prep/Renaissance Schools to a memorable evening with personal shoutouts.

Fans were able to join the experience from all over the world. People from San Diego, St. Louis, Atlanta, Mexico and Argentina
(locations where Jack isn’t even physically located) gathered to experience their missed proms (or reminisce about proms past) via Twitch and IG Live which garnered thousands of viewers.

This is pretty dope right? Do you know any kids who have been doing virtual proms? Jack In The Box clearly put a lot of money into theirs – DIPLO AND DILLON FRANCIS AND RAE SREMMURD AND JALAIAH HARMON!

