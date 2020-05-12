Sean Bankhead Links Up With Red Bull Dance For Virtual Workshop
#RedBullChoreoSessions: Sean Bankhead Links Up With Red Bull Dance For Virtual Choreography Workshop
Hear that beat ⁉️ @itsbankhead is about to go off💥 hosting a new live choreo class to She’s a – by @missymisdemeanorelliott "lemme know!" What's your favorite Missy Lyric ⁉️ . Save the date 👉 Wednesday, May 13th, 1PM PST | 4PM EST |10PM CEST . #redbulldance #choreo #seanbankhead #missyelliot #choreography #givesyouwings #choreo #danceclass #choreographer #dancer #class #shesa #hiphop #hiphopdance
Celebrity choreographer Sean Bankhead brings his dazzling moves to Red Bull Dance’s Instagram channel for his first ever virtual workshop while in quarantine.
Part of Red Bull Dance’s newly launched weekly workshop series #RedBullChoreoSessions, Bankhead will bring together dancers and fans across the world to learn a new routine while fueling creativity amongst the community and beyond.
y’all knew it was coming!! time to break a cold sweat!! I’m calling out @jaquelknight @mssjb @jenemarie_ @jennel.saniah @christiankellyy_ @skootahdaplug_ @chancelmizell @iamlildeedee @maistar4 @thatgirlcharles @keniicole @soheyheyhey @yoitswagg @antwonkeith LET ME SEE YALL COOL OFF! @missymisdemeanorelliott 🥶🥶🥶
The workshop kicks off TOMORROW (May 13th) at 4PM ET on Red Bull Dance’s IG and TikTok channels.
