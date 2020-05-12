RedBullChoreoSessions: Sean Bankhead Links Up With Red Bull Dance For Virtual Choreography Workshop

Celebrity choreographer Sean Bankhead brings his dazzling moves to Red Bull Dance’s Instagram channel for his first ever virtual workshop while in quarantine.

Part of Red Bull Dance’s newly launched weekly workshop series #RedBullChoreoSessions, Bankhead will bring together dancers and fans across the world to learn a new routine while fueling creativity amongst the community and beyond.

The workshop kicks off TOMORROW (May 13th) at 4PM ET on Red Bull Dance’s IG and TikTok channels.