Joyride: Shaq And Jamie Foxx Surprise Utah 5-Year-Old Who Was Caught Driving Mom’s Car To Cali To Buy Lamborghini [Video]

Remember that 5-year-old kid who we reported on? The one in Utah who got caught stealing his mother’s car to drive to California to buy a Lamborghini? Yeah, him.

Well, that kid, Adrian Zamarripa, got the reward of a lifetime for his bad behind-the-wheel behavior.

According to TMZ, Adrian got an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles after the owner of luxury auto dealer Wires Only, RD Whittington, heard his story and wanted to help the kid live his best life.

Adrian was taken to the Malibu dealership to sit in the driver’s seat of a Ferrari, Hummer, and several other rare exotic cars. RD even let the kid rev the engine! Wait until you see Adrian’s face when he hears that sound for the first time. Priceless. But what left the 5-year-old even more speechless was the FaceTime call he got from Shaq and Lil Pump.

The surprises kept coming from there as RD and Adrian took a speedy drive up the PCH to Jamie Foxx’s crib where he got more celebrity interaction and a speech telling him to straighten out his life lol.

Press play down below to peep the video of Adrian’s magical day.