Get EVERYTHING: Breonna Taylor’s Family Sues Louisville Police For Her Wrongful Shooting Death

Breonna Taylor’s grieving family has hired the same lawyer as Ahmaud Arbery’s grieving family, attorney Benjamin Crump, to represent them in their wrongful death lawsuit against the Louisville Police Department according to DailyMail.

Taylor was gunned down when LMPD raided the wrong home looking for drug activity and shot Breonna 8 times, killing her instantly. No drugs were found on the property because police were at the WRONG F***ING HOUSE! Breonna’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, has a license to carry and shot one of the officers thinking that they were robbers because Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and officers Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove reportedly didn’t announce their presence. Now he’s in being charged with the attempted murder after Sgt. Mattingly took a bullet. There is no body camera footage of the incident.

Breonna’s family demands justice despite the fact that justice is woefully insufficient as they will never get their loved one’s life back. Crump released the following statement:

‘We stand with the family of this young woman in demanding answers from the Louisville Police Department. ‘Despite the tragic circumstances surrounding her death, the department has not provided any answers regarding the facts and circumstances of how this tragedy occurred, nor have they taken responsibility for her senseless killing.’

Crump went on to make an even more salient point about the way these police killings are documented by the media and the public at large.

‘They’re killing our sisters just like they’re killing our brothers, but for whatever reason, we have not given our sisters the same attention that we have given to Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Stephon Clark, Terence Crutcher, Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, Eric Garner, Laquan McDonald. ‘Breonna’s name should be known by everybody in America who said those other names, because she was in her own home, doing absolutely nothing wrong.’

Breonna was an EMT working at TWO hospitals during a pandemic to help save lives and these bum a$$, trigger-happy, protocol-defying cops stole her from his earth and have the nerve to blame her boyfriend for putting a bullet in one of their b!t¢h a$$es.

F**k ’em. Cops get shot every day, b. They tough, right?