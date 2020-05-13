Black Girl Magic: Spelman Taps Chloe X Halle To Kick Off Virtual Events Series Honoring 2020 Grads

Sisters gonna work it out… Shout out to Spelman College for letting nothing get in the way of celebrating the Black Girl Magic that is the graduating Class of 2020. It’s only right that the sister act who define Black Girl Magic are kicking off Spelman’s Senior Salute!

This week Spelman College announced plans to celebrate the stellar work of their Class of 2020 with virtual events organized to honor its more than 480 graduates. The weekend of celebrations will kick-off at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 15, with a discussion between @SpelmanSGA President Nia Page, C’2020, and two-time Grammy-nominated recording artists @ChloexHalle on the institution’s official Instagram channel. At 7 p.m., the event will segue from a conversation to a live performance by the duo in tribute to Spelman students on @ChloexHalle’s Instagram platform, where they will perform a set, including new music from their upcoming album. ⁣⁣

The virtual celebration will continue on at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, with the Spelman Senior Salute live streamed on Spelman.edu and the College’s official Facebook page. Filled with tributes and surprises, the live stream is an opportunity for the entire Spelman community to commend the graduates via #SpelmanGrad20 and #SpelmanSeniorSalute.

“We are extremely proud of our graduating seniors, who have been undeterred in their pursuit of a Spelman degree,” said Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D., president of Spelman. “They step into a world, changing by the month, by the week by the day, armed with skills, experiences and relationships that will serve them well in the days ahead. Already we see them entering top graduate programs, accepting prestigious fellowships, and filling critical roles in corporate and nonprofit organizations. They bring a spirit of innovation and creativity, finely honed critical thinking skills and a grasp of technological skills, all developed during their years at Spelman. The entire Spelman community applauds our outstanding graduates. Class of 2020 you are truly a class of vision.”

We love this! What are you doing to celebrate your graduate or graduation while social distancing?