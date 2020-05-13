A Lil Positivity: Massachusetts Teen Gets Accepted Into All 8 Ivy League Schools

Roberta Hannah, Massachusetts High School Senior Credits Her Mother and ‘A Lot of Studying’ After Being Accepted Into Eight Ivy League Schools https://t.co/AoiHaw71ZI via @atlblackstar #BlackExcellence pic.twitter.com/PIyosMNbr0 — Michael Owens (@MikeOwensArt) May 9, 2020

In the midst of this pandemic that’s ruined the academic school year for millions of students, there’s still some good news to share. After the Internet went wild over Nicholas Johnson becoming Princeton’s first Black valedictorian in the school’s 274-year history, Massachusetts teen Roberta Hannah is also garnering praise.

Roberta who attends the Springfield High School of Science of Technology was accepted to all eight Ivy League schools.

“Originally, I was only going to apply to three, but then my mom and my sister were like, ‘You should just apply to all eight,’ so I didn’t really have a choice,” she told Western Mass News.

Roberta, who plans to study biochemistry and African-American studies with hopes to be a medicinal chemist, found out the big news on Ivy Day observed on March 26.

“I was really anxious getting up to the day, and then I started opening the letters, and I was like oh, I keep seeing ‘yes,’” said the teen who credits her acceptances to hours of studying for her AP classes. “Last year, I took four AP classes, but up until then, I was mostly in honors classes or pre-AP, and so last year, I took four AP classes, and this year I’m taking seven AP exams.”

She plans on attending Columbia University.

She said the secret is a lot of hard work and dedication. https://t.co/KeNnpC3Xdz — Western Mass News (@WMassNews) May 5, 2020

NewsOne adds that the teen’s feat is especially amazing because studies show that Harvard, Princeton, Yale, and Columbia have overall acceptance rates that are below 7 percent.

Congrats to this scholar!