Call CPS! Boosie Just Bragged All Over The Internet About Buying Adult Sex For His Two Sons & Nephews… They’re Under TWELVE!

What the HELL?!

Someone needs to probably step in and check on Lil Boosie’s son and nephew because the ‘father’ jumped on the internet this week to brag about getting the kids ‘head’ from an adult woman to ‘train’ them. His sons are currently 9 and 10-years-old he says. He also specifies that his nephews, at the tender ages of 12 and 13 had sexual act done to them by a grown woman at his request.

No one is for certain if the “Wipe Me Down” rapper is telling the truth, but the confession seems like a weird and usual flex if it was supposed to be one.

“My 9-year-old, 10-year-old, I done showed them how to put on a rubber. Before he even starts having sex, I showed my sons how to put on a rubber. Ain’t gonna get my son no mothaf***in’ s**t out here, I’m training these boys right. Ask any of my nephews, ask any of them, ask my son. Yeah, when they was 12, 13 they got head. Yeah, that’s how it’s supposed to be. Yes, a grown woman, grown, super grown, super grown checked his ass out. Checked all my nephews out, super grown. Is she grown? She check me out. I know what the f**k she did to them, she checked me out that b***h. I’m getting them, prepared man.”

In a later part of the clip according to The Jasmine Brand, Bossie went off on a homophobic rant against cartoons to “justify” his alleged actions.

“My boys they built like that. I’m just saying. You bring your juvenile daughter around here she might get f**ked. Sorry I gotta keep it real. My son is trained to f**k. They trained to f**k. Yeah, yeah that’s how I raised them I don’t care what y’all say. It’s better than them watching cartoons. Yeah that’s why they got iPhone 11s. They can watch as much porn as they want. It’s better than them watching cartoons with two men kissing. It’s better than them watching TV with two men kissing. It’s better than them watching cartoons with all this gay s**t on there. I’m getting them an iPhone, they can put in PornHub, XXX in anything they f**kin’ want. Yeah its like that. We raise them different. Yeah y’all raise them on cartoons.”

Whew! We have no more word except we hope those kids are protected and that Boosie is LYING!! What do you think of his confession?