3MoreMonths: California Will “With All Certainty” Continue On COVID-19 Lockdown According To Public Health Director

Coronavirus will continue to plague the state of California for the foreseeable future and the state’s leadership plans to ensure safety for all its citizens.

According to the LA Times, California Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer has announced that under no circumstances will life be “back to normal” in the state before the summer is over. She said during a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday that “with all certainty” the state will be under shelter-in-place orders for another 3 months.

“We are being guided by science and data that will safely move us forward along the road to recovery in a measured way—one that allows us to ensure that effective distancing and infection control measures are in place,” Ferrer said, adding that the county is counting on the public’s compliance with the orders to be able to relax restrictions.

You can practically hear the groaning from all the way over here. Thing is, though, California might not be in this place if people would just sit their punk a$$es down and not be outside spending germs that they likely don’t even know that they have.

Over 1,300 people have died in California since the beginning of America’s COVID-19 crisis and even more will die if people don’t take heed. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger seconded Ferrer’s sentiments:

“I am eager to reopen more of L.A. County as soon as it’s safe to do so, in collaboration with our health experts, community leaders, businesses and residents, with best practices in place to ensure our overall health and well-being. These decisions will be guided by the latest science and data collected,” she said in a statement.”I’m confident that the more our communities continue to comply, the sooner we can resume normalcy.”

As did L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti:

“We’re not moving past COVID-19, we’re learning to live with it — and we will keep taking measured steps toward a new, safer reality in the days and weeks ahead,” he said in a statement.

Governor Gavin Newsom also supports this line of thinking but with the small caveat that he will allow individual counties to determine the reopening of malls for curbside pick-up only.

Hunker down, California. Nothing has changed. The war against coronavirus still rages on.