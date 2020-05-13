Poor KoKo: Big Mad Khloé Says She’s Not Pregnant By Third Trimester Tristan Again, Wants Meanies To Mind Their Business!

WELP! After waking up to an epic dragging, Khloé Kardashian took to Twitter to say y’all are sick and hurtful and she’s disgusted and y’all don’t know what’s going on in her uterus…

I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness.

Sadly the tweets have not stopped the dragging. We checked, and the VAST majority of replies to Khloe’s tweets are in regards to her PUBLIC nastiness toward Jordyn Woods and the need for a PUBLIC apology to Jordyn Woods. #JordynHive is strong AF. At this point you gotta figure there HAVE to be crisis management calls between Kris Jenner and publicists discussing how to bring Jordyn back in the fold, or at least how to get her to call the horde off.

At the very least the Kardashian/Jenner squad put in that call to TMZ to deny the pregnancy rumors because a post went up right before Khloe’s tweets claiming their sources say the reality star isn’t pregnant.

While rumors and reports started swirling Wednesday morning saying Khloe was pregnant with the NBA star’s child, our sources tell us that’s not the case. Sources close to Khloe tell TMZ … she is NOT pregnant and the rumor mill started simply because eagle-eyed fans noticed she was posting a lot of pink flowers recently, which they mistook as a sign of another daughter on the horizon. Fans also noted a lot of the photos and videos Khloe’s been posting on social media are from the waist up or throwback pics … but we’re told it’s not a sign she’s actually expecting.

TMZ is also claiming that Tristan and Khloe aren’t currently living under the same roof… but that he’s visiting frequently to co-parent True. Of course inquiring minds definitely noticed Tristan put on for Khloe in a big way on Mother’s Day.

We can’t help but wonder if Balloon and Paper made a stop by Jordan Craig’s house too — or if Third Trimester Tristan only went all out for Khloe. SMH.