Reginae Says She Doesn't Take Credit For YFN Lucci's Fame
Rumor Control: Did Reginae REALLY Take Responsibility For YFN Lucci’s Fame Before Their Split?
Reginae Carter had YFN Lucci fans livid earlier today after headlines circulated with a supposed quote that made it look like she was taking credit for his fame and success as a rapper. The headline from PageSix sounds tricky and a lot like Weezy’s daughter “put on” her famous ex”.
“Reginae Carter ‘not making nobody famous’ again after YFN Lucci breakup”, was the confusing headline published by PageSix and frankly was getting Reginae DRAGGED online, but she says this isn’t the case at all!
The full quote in her interview reads:
“I’m not bringing no dudes on the show,” Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter told Page Six months after her breakup with YFN Lucci. “I’m not making nobody famous. I’m not putting nobody on no more.”
It looks a lot like two phrases put together and no Reginae is here to put a stop to ramblings from fans about the misquote. Hit play to hear it.
