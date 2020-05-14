Get Your Spreadsheets Ready: The Complete History Of Future’s [Alleged] Baby Mommas

Future has a perfect storm of media attention going on right now. He has an album dropping on Friday. He is in the middle of a custody case that revealed he is the father of a child with Eliza Reign after the case was muddled in court forever. He also sparked all sorts of attention by doing his annual Mother’s Day tribute to the moms in his life and the list keeps growing.

Whenever Future is in the news, people like to say a bunch of things about how many kids and baby mommas he has. They like to say “a dozen” or “nine” and “ten baby mommas” but we need to really break down exactly how many baby mommas he has and who they are.

Let’s tie it all together and see the Future family tree.