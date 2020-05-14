R.I.P: Melissa Etheridge Announces Her 21-Year-Old Son Beckett Died From Opioid Addiction

On Wednesday, May 13, singer and songwriter Melissa Etheridge announced the her son, Beckett Cypher, has passed away.
The Oscar and Grammy-winning artist announced the heart-breaking news on social media, letting fans know that her son with filmmaker Julie Cypher has died. Melissa’s team made the announcement first, as Etheridge was set to perform for a Concerts From Home series, which got canceled. They tweeted, “We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. — #TeamME.”
Melissa was doing her best to keep spirits high over the past few months, and she had been performing Facebook Live concerts and offering virtual guitar lessons for just $10 during the course of the coronavirus quarantine.
Melissa and her then-partner, Julie, had to 2 children via artificial insemination during their relationship. Their daughter, Bailey Jean, was born in February 1997, and Beckett was born only a year later in November 1998. The couple was initially reluctant to discuss who fathered the kids, but eventually, they revealed that rock singer David Crosby is the biological father of both children.
According to Etheridge’s Instagram post, where she elaborated on the loss following her team’s announcement, Beckett struggled to overcome his opioid addiction for years and finally succumbed.
Beckett was 21-years-old.
