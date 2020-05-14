R.I.P: Melissa Etheridge Announces Her 21-Year-Old Son Beckett Died From Opioid Addiction

We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. – #TeamME

Melissa and her then-partner, Julie, had to 2 children via artificial insemination during their relationship. Their daughter, Bailey Jean, was born in February 1997, and Beckett was born only a year later in November 1998. The couple was initially reluctant to discuss who fathered the kids, but eventually, they revealed that rock singer David Crosby is the biological father of both children.

According to Etheridge’s Instagram post, where she elaborated on the loss following her team’s announcement, Beckett struggled to overcome his opioid addiction for years and finally succumbed.