A Lil’ Positivity: Shaq FaceTimes New Jersey ICU Doctors And Nurses To Keep Spirits High

Shaq FaceTimes New Jersey ICU Doctors & Nurses To Keep Spirits High

While everything going on in the world is like something we’ve all never experienced before, one thing that never changes is Shaquille O’Neal’s contagious spirit–which really comes in handy at a time like this.

This week, the Lakers legend surprised a group of New Jersey doctors and nurses, FaceTiming an entire Intensive Care Unit to praise them for all of the heroic work they’re doing during the coronavirus (and year-round).

According to reports from TMZ, Brianna Vasquez, a patient care technician at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville, New Jersey, reached out to Shaq in his DMs to explain how much her “ICU family” adored him for having a big heart.
She ended up asking O’Neal if he would be able to FaceTime her co-workers in an effort to uplift their spirits, and on Tuesday, he showed up.
“I know you guys are working hard, I know you guys are tired,” Shaq said to the doctors and nurses in the video. “I just want to say I appreciate all you guys and keep up the good work and please keep being safe…I know you guys don’t get a lot of appreciation but I appreciate everything you guys do. You guys have a great night and keep saving lives.”

What a guy!

You can check out footage of the FaceTime call over here.

