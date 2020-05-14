WELP: Cynthia Says Porsha’s Revealing #RHOAReunion Receipts On Kenya Were Dry—‘It Wasn’t Nothing’

During part one of the RHOA Reunion viewers saw Porsha allege that she had a text from Kenya Moore messily shading her good girlfriend Cynthia Bailey. Porsha refused to read the text but said it was something along the lines of “she’s gonna get her a** … trust her days are numbered.”

Andy Cohen and Cynthia Bailey were sent the text and Kenya told Porsha she should just send it to the entire group.

Kenya already called out Porsha and said that the receipt is “fake”…

LOL the receipt is fake. You’ll see next episode. I’ve never dogged Cynthia out to Porsha. Nene sent Porsha a cease and desist, come for her job, baby, looks I’ll keep the receipts talking about Baby Daddy and Nehe. I don’t react on mad day. #chess #porshathepawn pic.twitter.com/264ULYbEjw — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) May 11, 2020

and it looks like Kenya’s buddy 50 Cynt agrees.

Cynthia was a guest on Kandi’s “Speak On It” YouTube show and she talked all things #RHOAReunion including the alleged receipt. According to Cynthia, the text that Porsha sent “wasn’t nothing” and hasn’t impacted her friendship with Kenya.

“I have the receipt, the receipts that I got, to be honest, were really about Eva,” said Cynthia. “I thought I wasn’t gonna be friends with Kenya after these receipts. If anybody knows a good receipt, it was Porsha. Girl—it wasn’t nothing. We can move past this.”

Hopefully, Cynthia and Andy read the “receipt” so we can discern for ourselves whether or not it’s really shady.

50 Cynt also spoke out further on texts between the housewives, in general, and added that she’s not a fan of apologies via text off-camera for things that happened on the show.

“I just think we’re making a show, save it for the show, let’s wrap it into the show,” said Cynthia. “You got something to say, don’t be trying to text me privately and try to get it straight privately. You wanna apologize? Don’t be lighting me up in a scene and then apologize [in a text], you need to say that on camera.”

That’s fair. If you’ve said something publically why not apologize publically as well?

Cynthia had LOTS more to stay during the 40-minute chat with Kandi and also spoke on Tanya Sam and that whole “cookie lady” conundrum. According to Cynthia, Tanya shouldn’t have been THAT shocked by Kenya’s shade fest featuring the baker. Why? Well because Cynthia said she warned Tanya in advance.

Oop—hit the flip.