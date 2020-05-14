Most Expensivest: 2 Chainz Pets A $25,000 Cloned Bengal Cat With His Adorable Kiddos [Video]

On the latest episode of Most Expensivest, 2 Chainz and his kids, Harmony, Heaven, and Halo, visit Viagen Pets to check out what a $25K cloned Bengal cat looks like.

You might be asking yourself…why would someone clone a Bengal cat, or any animal, for that matter. Well, if you love your pet so much that you can’t stand to ever let it go, you can now get your cat, dog or horse cloned to keep them alive forever (kind of). The only problem is, it’s pretty damn expensive.

While this show is all about the Atlanta rapper going around the world to find some of the most expensivest things available for consumption, the best part of this episode has to be 2 Chainz’ children. While the man is entertaining enough on his own, the interactions he has with his three kids–especially related to the cloning of one of their pets and the questions they have about the process–is absolutely hilarious. Plus, they’re seriously adorable.

Check out the newest episode of GQ‘s Most Expensivest down below to see how you can clone your favorite pet one day (so long as you come up with a pretty big chunk of cash).