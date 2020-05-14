Beyoncè’s Impact: OnlyFans and Demon Time Team Up To Launch Virtual Night Club Experience

When Beyoncè hopped on Megan The Stallions “Savage” remix she dropped a bar that would instantly have people running back the track: “On that Demon Time she might start an“OnlyFans.”

Right before the shout out Justin LaBoy’s “Demon Time” social media show was an all-star of quarantine 2020 and OnlyFans was seeing historic daily signs ups as well. This makes for the perfect opportunity for both sides to partner up and that’s exactly whats happening going forward.

We have officially partnered with Demon Time who have created the first ever monetized virtual night club experience using our new dual screen live feature. We would like to welcome @JustinLaboy & @Jdior_ to the OnlyFans Family! Grand Opening of the show on Friday 5/15 😈 pic.twitter.com/xorSGHn9Um — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) May 12, 2020

Demon Time & OnlyFans are aiming to provide their virtual night club experience with “Blue Check Demons” and utilize the new OnlyFans dual-screen feature which is similar to Instagram live featuring two people. The best part of it all is it allows all parties involved to be paid for the entertainment they provide whereas on Instagram it’s essentially giving the content away for free. Then there is also the restriction of nudity on Instagram which has always been an obstacle for Demon Time. OnlyFan’s is still known to most as the app your favorite fitness guru & other non-sexual content creators use for their fans to support them but soon this partnership will bring their new virtual club experience subculture to the masses.