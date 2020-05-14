Naomi Campbell Honors Her Late Friend Andre Harrell
Naomi Campbell Pays Tribute To Her Late Friend Andre Harrell On Latest Episode Of “No Filter With Naomi” [VIDEO]
- By J. Bolden
Naomi Campbell poured her heart out in the latest episode of her “No Filter With Naomi” show, speaking on her dear friend Andre Harrell who passed away Friday. The supermodel was visibly emotional as she recalled meeting Harrell at 18 and the friendship and relationship they maintained over the years.
Prayers up for Naomi, Diddy, Gianni, and all of Harrell’s friends and family who are mourning him. 2020 has been tough on all of us.
