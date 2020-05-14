WTF?! UK Rail Worker Dies From COVID-19 After Being Spat On By Passenger

UK rail worker dies of coronavirus after being spat at while on duty https://t.co/QTHtEd9viT — The Guardian (@guardian) May 12, 2020

The family of Belly Mujinga NEEDS justice.

Mujinga, a 47-year-old British rail worker for Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) was working as a ticket officer when an irate passenger spat and coughed on her and her colleague on March 22, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) confirmed.

Just days later she and her coworker fell ill and Mujinga, who had underlying respiratory issues, was hospitalized and put on a ventilator. She died on April 5, reports The Guardian. GTR who allegedly failed to report the attack at the time has since handed over CCTV of the incident to British Transport Police in hopes of finding the suspect.

A witness to the disgusting COVID crime told The Guardian that the person who spat on Mujinga was “around 50 years old” and “smartly dressed.”

“The gentlemen looked like a lawyer or something. He asked us why we weren’t in the ticket office. He said: ‘you know I have the virus’. Then he spat and started coughing. We told our managers to call the police. I don’t know if they did.”

BTP confirmed it received a report of the attack only on Monday this week, more than a month after Mujinga died, reports The Guardian.

In a statement, BTP Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn said;

“I know the death of this member of staff has shocked many of us, and our thoughts remain with her family who are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers as they come to terms with their loss.

“We will always investigate any report of assault thoroughly when we receive it, and it’s vital for us to establish the full circumstances behind this incident.

“We are conducting extensive enquiries to help us do so, including exploring possible CCTV opportunities and speaking to key witnesses.”

Meanwhile, Mujinga’s family is still searching for answers and a Change.org petition has been launched demanding that PPE be given to all essential transport workers. A GoFundMe for her family has also been launched.

Rest in Peace Belly Mujinga. Belly was a ticket operator for a train station in London. A person who knew themselves to be infected with Coronavirus spat in Belly's face. Belly contracted Coronavirus as died. Belly leaves behind her 11 year old daughter. https://t.co/jwzxxfCsVE pic.twitter.com/dg95wqsjrJ — Tory Fibs (@ToryFibs) May 12, 2020

Terrible, terrible, news. We hope BTP finds the person who targeted and KILLED this poor woman, soon!