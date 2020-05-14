Bae Of The Day: Reminder That Jordyn Woods Is Giving Us Unbothered Quarantine Bawdy

As we power through this quarantine and time spent alone at home, we have been doing a lot of perusing the internet for the baddest baes. We have done our best to give you some of the most beautiful, driven, talented women across the worldwide web. All in service of providing you with our Bae Of The Day series.

Sometimes these women are huge celebrities are newsmakers in the reality world, but we also want to highlight women you may be unfamiliar with and want to definitely know down the line. Today’s bae is Jordyn Woods who you are more than familiar with.

The Kardashians have been loud and in the news these last few days, especially with Khloe and Tristan all up in the news all over again. The rumors that they were having another baby had the internet wondering where Jordyn’s apology was. Well, as people were checking for Jordyn’s reaction, Jordyn was minding her business and enjoying quarantine looking like a banging bae the entire time.

Jordyn has given us white dress badness, donked out goodness and everything in between. We can’t help but admire how she has absolutely killed it while ignoring the empire of vultures who have kept coming for her. Salute to the queen and enjoy the bae of the day.