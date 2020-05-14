EN CASITA: Bad Bunny Covers ‘Rolling Stone’ With A Spread Shot By His Girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri

Bad Bunny Covers 'Rolling Stone' Shot By His Girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri
Bad Bunny is taking over the world right now, even while everything’s been halted because of the COVID-19 quarantine.
After dropping his album, Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana (I Do What I Want), right before the world stopped at the tail end of February, he followed that up with another project less than 3 months later. Las Que No Iban A Salir (The Ones Who Weren’t Going Out), dropped on Mother’s Day and features previously discarded, or otherwise unreleased songs from the artist.
Now, he’s giving us even more reason to celebrate with his very first Rolling Stone cover!
The Puerto Rican superstar posted the news on Instagram, sharing a sweet message toward all of his supporters and reminiscing over how far he’s come.
“el chamaquito de Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, el bobito que trabajaBA en el supermercado, el nene de Tito y Lysaurie, ese mismo, en la portada de @rollingstone,” he wrote in his caption, which translates to “the kid from Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, the fool who worked at the supermarket, the baby of Tito and Lysaurie, that same, on the cover of Rolling Stone.”
los que aun no entienden, algún día lo harán 🪐 el chamaquito de Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, el bobito que trabajaBA en el supermercado, el nene de Tito y Lysaurie, ese mismo, en la portada de @rollingstone 🖤 A mi nadie, nadie, nadie, nadie pero nadie, me puede decir que puedo o no puedo hacer, YO HAGO LO QUE ME DA LA GANA!! Y desde niño, me dieron ganas de ser grande, me dieron ganas de perseguir y trabajar por mis sueños. GRACIAS A TODO EL QUE CREYÓ, A LOS QUE CREEN, Y A LOS QUE ALGÚN DÍA CREERAN!
Something that makes this cover–and the entire spread–particularly special is the fact that Benito’s girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, shot all of the photos on her iPhone. Even though that was only the case because of Stay-At-Home restrictions, the pictures turned out perfectly, since Bad Bunny is more comfortable around his girlfriend than he would be with a photographer.
You can check out behind-the-scenes footage from the cover down below and read Bad Bunny’s whole cover story here.
