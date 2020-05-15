World’s Largest Black-Owned Hair Extension Company Launches #SaveTheSalon Fund With $2 Million Goal

We’ve got some pandemic positivity to share…

Mayvenn, the world’s largest black-owned hair extension company, is doing its part to help hairdressers amid the COVID-19 crisis. Mayvenn’s announced their #SaveTheSalon campaign that carries a goal of raising at least $2 million to bring relief to stylists economically affected by the virus. If the goal is reached, the charitable endeavor will provide 4,000 Mayvenn stylists $500 each. The project is already in the works and it’s garnered backing from Ben and Felicia Horowitz, Twitter exec Jack Dorsey’s #startsmall, Libra/the Pritzker Family, and The Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation. Under the backing of these donors, every $1M will help 2,000 stylists in need.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially devastating to salons and barbershops, often the cornerstone of black entrepreneurship in our communities, that have been forced to close amid safety concerns.

With that in mind, Mayvenn’s anxious to assist.

“We recognize the overall cracks in our economic systems often put Black stylists into vulnerable positions, with or without COVID-19. Mayvenn is exploring not only how to support stylists in this difficult moment, but to be a better partner in the long term,” says Diishan Imira, CEO and Founder of Mayvenn. “Helping stylists is at the core of who we are and what our mission has been since day one. I take it as a personal responsibility to do what I can for the stylist community during this crisis”, says Imira. Mayvenn itself has committed to donating $100,000 for relief. Says Diishan, “This money is coming to them at a critical moment, and we’re asking for the support of the community to raise the rest so we can continue to provide this much-needed assistance.”

You can assist in the #SaveTheSalon fund by donating and by posting your favorite post-stylist selfie with the hashtag #SaveTheSalon. According to Diishan Imira with the public’s help, we can save salons together.

“These are difficult times for all of us. But in difficult times, we find opportunities to come together, support each other, and make it through” says Imira. Adding, “Hairstylists make us look and feel good so that we can tackle the world with confidence – now, it’s our turn to give them that same energy.”

www.gofundme.com/SaveTheSalon