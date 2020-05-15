(Still) So Icy In Love: The Wopsters Celebrate 10 Years Of BURRtiful Black Luhhh

On Thursday the Wopsters celebrated 10 years of coupledom and their BURRtiful black luhhhhh is melting the Internet. Mr. and Mrs. Mane marked the occasion on IG noting that they’ve been together an entire decade and married for three years. Remember their Mane Event wedding special on BET?

According to Keyshia Ka’oir, she couldn’t be more excited to hit the ten-year mark and she noted the significance of the date 5/14.

“WOW!!! Today is a very Special day for my husband & I! We met 5/14/10!!! Got married 5/14/17!!! Today 5/14/20 we’ve been together TEN YEARS!!!” Keyshia captioned a tribute post. “It wasn’t always a smooth ride but I would do it all over again! My husband @laflare1017 I LOVE U BABY!!! #3yrWeddngAnniversary #10yearsTogether #MyPartnaFORLIFE #MrandMrsDAVIS #TheWopsters.”

“Happy 3yr anniversary MrsDavis,” Gucci commented under the post.

Sweet!

Back in 2019 Gucci gave his wife a 60-carat (SIXTY) ring for Valentine’s Day…

this year for their anniversary Gucci bought her an enormous 1017 necklace engraved with “Happy 3rd Anniversary Mrs. Davis.”

Sheeeesh, (still) so icy!

Happy anniversary Keyshia & Gucci!