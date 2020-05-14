Close Call: Michael Yo Details Fighting For His Life After Catching COVID-19 [Video]

Many celebrities have contracted the coronavirus since the beginning of the year, the most notable of which being Tom and Rita Hanks, Idris Elba, Fred The Godson, along with many others. Most of them have been on record saying they didn’t have many symptoms beside a slight fever, except for Fred The Godson, who tragically passed away from the virus. Another celebrity who contracted COVID-19 was actor, stand-up comedian, and television host Michael Yo.

Michael shocked the world on March 30th when he uploaded a video to Instagram thanking everyone for their support, announcing he was recently in the hospital fighting the coronavirus. In the video, Michael was brought to tears telling his experience–and you could instantly tell his battle wasn’t an easy one. In the 3-minute video, he didn’t give too many details about the days before or about his hospital stay, but simply let everyone know he was in recovery.

Thankfully this week Michael Yo stopped by the Joe Rogan Experience for a convo detailing the fight for his life. On the show he opens up about being the first coronavirus patient at the hospital he was sent to and how his doctor was smart enough not to put him on a ventilator, which he says saved his life. Michael opening up is one of the first times a celebrity who contracted a severe case of COVID-19 was on a large platform to tell their story unfiltered.

Catch what Michael has to say about his experience and more below.