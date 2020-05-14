Not Good Enough: Indianapolis Cop Who Classlessly Quipped “Closed Casket, Homie” About Sean Reed Suspended & Reassigned

Nope. Nah. No. Naw.

Dreasjon “Sean” Reed was gunned down by Indianapolis police while recording himself on Facebook Live. After he was killed the cell phone camera was still live and a police officer can be heard saying “Looks like it’s going to be a closed casket, homie”.

According to NYDailyNews, that unidentified officer, who is also Black and STILL remains unidentified, has been suspended and reassigned. We’re not sure what that even means because the details are so ambiguous but we know that suspension isn’t good enough. Any officer of the law who thinks it cute to make a “joke” like that while looking at a man’s blood corpse doesn’t deserve a badge. How the hell can you “serve and protect” when that’s how you treat the people who you’ve sworn to defend? This secret squirrel cop should be fired immediately. Based on the statement that Sean Reed’s family released, we’re pretty sure that they agree…

“It just shows me that we’re not really being protected and served. We’re being hunted,” Reed’s father told reporters at a protest last Thursday. “My son was a great son. I love him to death. He was just a typical young adult like anybody else. He didn’t deserve to die like that.”

F**k 12.