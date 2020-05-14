Ahh Snap! “Sherman’s Showcase” Returns For Star-Studded Black History Spectacular On Juneteenth

Critics’ Choice Award-nominated “Sherman’s Showcase” returns for a star-studded Black History Month spectacular on Juneteenth (June 19) premiering on AMC at 10PM ET/PT, followed by the IFC premiere at 11PM ET/PT.

Peep the funky fresh trailer below:

The one-hour special will honor historic Black icons both past and present, alongside superheroes, period dramas, vampires and a very special re-imagining of the cult film “The Last Dragon” with guest stars that include rapper Phonte Coleman, Michael Ealy, Jemele Hill, Lil Rel Howery, John Legend, The Roots, Mario Van Peebles and more!

“Sherman’s Showcase’ host Sherman McDaniels has dreamed of doing a Black History Month episode for decades,” said creators and stars Salahuddin and Riddle.

“Thanks to IFC and AMC, he’s finally got the chance. Granted, Black History Month was in February. But Sherman said ‘No, trust me, let’s hold off until the world undergoes some fundamental change that forces everyone to stay at home and watch the Showcase.’

And for those late to the party, you can catch Sherman and the crew on Hulu, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon and XBOX. Full-length versions of the songs from the series are available via digital release and vinyl from Mad Decent, the Los Angeles-based record label founded by Thomas Wesley Pentz aka Diplo.