Quarantine Toes: Toni Braxton Shows Off Her At Home DIY Pedicured Feet

In case you needed some motivation to treat your feet like they matter while stay-at-home orders are still in place, Toni Braxton has got you covered! The 5’1 singer busted out her nail kit and got to work on her feet. The 52-year-old proudly showed off her results on Instagram, no filters either! Toni shared with followers, “Did my own pedicure. Not too bad uhh?”

Her choice of color is “jungle red.” Look at her results! Not too shabby.

Toni’s dogs look like poodles now after her DIY pedicure. She’s also been keeping herself entertained at home by doing her makeup. Here is her “COVID red” lipstick concoction on her lips.

How do you rate Toni’s at-home beauty skills from 0-10?