BOSSIPSounds: Will Smith Joins Joyner Lucas For “Will” (Remix), Possibly Spits His Best Verse Ever [Audio]

Will Smith joined Joyner Lucas for the remix to his made-to-go-viral single “Will”. The original music video is pretty damn impressive as Joyner seamlessly transitions from one Will Smith to another Will Smith from movie to movie to television show to rapper. Regardless of what you may feel about Joyner as an artist, the execution of the concept is excellent.

The response to the viral video was so loud that Will Smith actually took time on his Snapchat show to talk to Joyner and watch the video with him in a viral moment that was birthed from a viral moment. If you thought that this one piece of content was done bearing internet-crashing fruit then you got another think comin’.

Late last night, Joyner dropped a “Will” remix featuring Will Smith and holy s#!t…

Will Smith is rapping his A$$ off. No, like REALLY rapping his a$$ off. It’s so good that we’re not sure even sure Will wrote it all but veteran MC/ghostwriter Skillz says Willard absolutely put the pen to the sheets.

Will wrote it. Trust me. — Mad Skillz (@SkillzVa) May 15, 2020

