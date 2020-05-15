Funniest Tweets & Memes That Got Everyone Through The Week, Vol. 8

this lady lied on God for $100. HDJSJSJSKSK pic.twitter.com/HZO8jIJppB — stan. (@BacockObama) May 13, 2020

We’re baaaack with another essential collection of hilarious tweets and memes that got us through the second week of May while overshadowing triggering COVID updates that get more ominous by the week.

At this point, we’re either stressed tf out, vibing to the wonderfully toxic new Future album, tired of cooking chicken over and over (and over) again, perfecting twerk techniques for demon time, learning new 73-count TikTok routines, going live with friends while looking like straggly cave-dwellers, fighting with our quarantine bae, planning outfits for later this year, struggling to make a “homemade” mask or plotting on sneaking out for a haircut, mani, pedi or wax during the most uncertain era in recent history.

it was all good just a wobble ago https://t.co/ayJ6nTAHZh — in charge of the girls (@AmeriKraut) May 11, 2020

