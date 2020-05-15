Yolanda Adams Reveals Her 90’s Secret Celebrity Crush On Premiere Episode Of “Girlfriends Check In” [VIDEO]

Would you believe that Yolanda Adams had a secret celebrity crush on a rapper back in the 90’s?! Well — her secret is revealed on the premiere episode of “Girlfriends Check In”, the new series airing on OWN Saturday, May 16 at 10pm ET/PT on OWN.

Adams is joined by fellow Queens of gospel, Tamela Mann, Erica Campbell and Tasha Cobbs Leonard and in the episode the four ladies share their secrets to keeping romance alive, talk about how to maintain beauty while in lockdown, do a funny gospel twist on nursery rhymes and discuss keeping the kids in check.

Check out the clip below where Yolanda talks about her crush.

WOW… Would you ever have thought it? Do you think that would have been a good match or a quick fling?

Tthe idea behind this show is that good girlfriends can get you through anything in life – especially during quarantine. With the help of a little tech and a lot of sisterhood, each week different female celebrity friends will hold a virtual chat room “check in” — spilling the tea about their relationships, their families, sharing new recipes, and reminding us that we are truly all in this together.

Joining the series include: actress Tisha Campbell, comedian and actress Kym Whitley, actress Holly Robinson Peete, fitness trainer and life coach AJ Johnson, celebrity chef Carla Hall, actress Anika Noni Rose (“Power”, “Dreamgirls”), actress Kim Fields and transformational coach Lisa Silvera, Tika Sumpter (“Mixed-ish”, “The Haves and The Have Nots”) and her business partner Thai Randolph, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe (“All Rise”, “This Is Us”), Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”, “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood”), and of course, the previously mentioned gospel music legends Yolanda Adams, Tamela Mann, Erica Campbell and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

These stars join a previously announced list of actors and television personalities, including Meagan Good with her sister La’Myia Good Bellinger, and actresses Tasha Smith and Grace Byers from “Empire.” “The Real” host Loni Love along with comedian and internet star B. Simone, actress and television personality Tami Roman, and celebrity hair stylist Robbi Rogers.

The six-episode series is produced by Critical Content.

Episode 101 airs Saturday, May 16 at 10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/PT on OWN. Will you be watching?