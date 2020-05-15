Cynthia Bailey #RHOA Reflects On Her Fiancé Mike Hill Smashing Her To Quarantined Smithereens

Must be niiiiice…

Cynthia Bailey is having a much better quarantine than a number of us. She’s living it up in L.A. with her husband-to-be Mike Hill and apparently getting her chiseled cheekbone cakes smashed to smithereens OFTEN.

The #RHOA star shared the news this week in a cheeky (no pun) interview with Page Six. According to the future Mrs. Mike Hill, being imprisoned at home has helped spice up her sex life even if it’s like being in a jailhouse relationship.

“I am enjoying the conjugal visits. I’m a good cellmate. I’m not being passed around for a carton of cigarettes, so I’m good,” said Cynthia noting that she’s reached her sexual peak at the tender age of 53. “I am at my sexual prime,” she said. “I may not be able to keep up with Mike in a workout, but in the bedroom — I’m good. I don’t mind dropping the soap.”

OOOP!

This all comes after Cynthia admitted that her Mike Hill relationship has “been tested” during the quarantine considering that there’s really no way to have alone time.

“We have been tested,” the Bravo personality, 53, admitted to US Weekly while promoting her involvement in Represent Justice’s new campaign. “However, I was laughing because one of the things that I used to complain about being in a bicoastal relationship is spending quality time together. Well, this is quality [time].”

According to Cyn, they’re both “space people” so it’s been hard to be quarantined together as a couple.

Still, Mike Hill personally assured BOSSIP that they’re doing just fine.

Hasn’t everyone’s tho? Shit, if it hasn’t, call me. 😂😂 We still getting A’s over here. Although, I’m grading on a curve! https://t.co/dWZiP6CvLp — Mike Hill (@ItsMikeHill) April 30, 2020

In between steamy smash sessions, the Hills are staying busy with multiple ventures. Mike is planning to release his memoir Open Mike in July and 50 Cynt’s participating in the Bailey Agency backed “The Next Great Face of AMBI” search.

The couple’s still planning to wed October 10, 2020 despite the pandemic.

Are YOU enjoying your COVID-19 preventing imprisonment as much as Ms. Bailey???