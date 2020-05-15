Motherland Binge: Netflix Drops Trailer For New South African Teen Angst Series ‘Blood & Water’ [Video]

Netflix has oftentimes been the saving grace of this COVID-19 era where we have all been forced into our homes for weeks on end and they are still bringing heat to our screens on a weekly basis.

Next week on May 20, we get another release that looks pretty damn intriguing. Blood & Water focuses on a teenage girl named Puleng Khumalo who is a new student at a fancy Cape Town high school. Puleng becomes fast friends with a girl named Fikile Bhele and without revealing too much, Puleng eventually learns about her family’s shady past and goes on a mission to find out if her new friend is actually her abducted sister.

Yeah. Heavy. Not to mention the police, sex, and scandal that ensues around Puleng at this shady school.

This is only Netflix’s second original series that is set in Africa and we are looking forward to seeing how they portray The Motherland through the eyes of a teenage girl in highs school. The folks at Teen Vogue compare Blood & Water to Gossip Girl…but Black…African Black. We’re SUPER here for it!

Press play below and have a look at what’s to come.