High Off Life: Fertile Philanderer Future Drops Another Misogyny Masterpiece, Sends Twitter Into A Toxic TIZZY

After weeks of messy promo and a not-very-shocking baby mama reveal, Toxic King Future dropped his latest misogyny masterpiece that blessed his ever-growing f-boy flock while serving as a much needed distraction from the ongoing pandemic.

Blessed with headphone-rattling production and a slew of notable features, the 36-year-old father of 8 (9? MORE??) delivered another codeine-coated collection of slappers that launched the buzzy project to certified Gold status in 30 minutes.

Oh, and if you’re wondering about Lori Harvey, she dropped flame emojis in support of the album on her InstaStory that immediately shut down wildly spreading breakup rumors on social media.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Future’s latest album drop on the flip.