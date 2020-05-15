Check Out The Official Trailer For Season 3 Of ‘The Chi’ [Video]

The Chi, Lena Waithe’s series on Showtime, is coming back for its third season.

Thus far, the show has spent two seasons painting a picture of what it’s like to grow up and try to survive on the South Side of Chicago. Now, the series returns with some of our favorite old faces, some newer ones–including some cameos from Lala Anthony and Lena Waithe herself–and of course, some brand new stories to tell.

While a majority of the second season took a deeper look at the figures in the interwoven tales, along with examining the many faces of fatherhood in black communities, season 3 seems to focus more on the children than we’ve ever seen. Plus, it’s not just Kevin, Papa and Jake we’re talking about, but according to the trailer, there’s a new, pressing problem in the community: black girls are going missing. Kevin and his sister, Kiesha, are facing changes in their own at home, while Emmett is continuing on in his path of reinvention from a boy into a man. All of these intricate storylines are wrapped around a real story of what looks to be a human trafficking scandal gripping their community.

Peep the official trailer for Season 3 of The Chi down below to get a preview at what’s to come when the season premieres on Showtime on Sunday, June 21.