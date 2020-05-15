Proud Of You: The Pettiest, Most Toxic Lori Harvey x Future Tweets In Light Of His Latest Album

Future dropped his new album on Friday which was a culmination of a week of him being all up in the news. First, he went on a long Twitter thread about all his baby mommas that sparked all sorts of chaos. He also seemed to have some sort of meltdown on Twitter over the paternity test that revealed that he did in fact father a child with Eliza Reign after a long time of denying it.

Then he went on Twitter to say things about a woman belonging to the streets, which SOME thought was about some sort of breakup with Lori in light of the new baby revelations.

None of that seems to be true as Fewtch and Lori seem to be as strong as ever, sending each other IG comments of congrats while continuing their love fest. Twitter has been out here speculating all week and spreading its theories and it’s all be hilarious. Peep the funniest.