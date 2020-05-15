Ritz, Please: Soup Cookies Harass And Question Black Delivery Driver Doing His Essential Work In Gated Community

Another week, another set of white people harassing us while we’re minding our own f***ing business.

A video went viral yesterday when a Black delivery driver named Travis Miller Sr. was dropping off some packages inside a gated community in Oklahoma. Miller’s truck was blocked in and questioned by some whites claiming to be “President of the homeowners association”. According to The Hill, once this brotha realized what was about to happen he immediately logged onto Facebook Live to broadcast the bigoted behavior.

“So, I’m going live. This is what I’m dealing with right now,” Miller says as he turns his camera to show the man’s car pulled up in front of his truck on a street in the neighborhood. “This is what I’m dealing with,” he continues as he turns the camera toward the man, “Napoleon, get out the way.”

The white man can be seen on the phone with someone and identifies himself as David Stewart. Lil’ d**k David asks Miller where he is going to which Miller replies, “It’s none of your business” because, frankly, it isn’t any of lil d**k David’s damn business. Upon being told it is, the quick-on-his-feet Miller incredulously asked “Why, because you [sic] the mayor of the cul-de-sac?”

LMFAO! We love our people. Press play on the video below to watch this insanely offensive conversation.