Offset Dragged Into Stylist’s Lawsuit Against Quavo & Takeoff For Stealing $80K In High-End Clothes (Exclusive)

Rapper Offset has been dragged into a court battle that accuses his Migos bandmates of ripping off a celebrity stylist to the tune of nearly $80,000.

Luka Lorena sued Takeoff, Quavo and their manager Daniel Zook for allegedly making off with tens of thousands of dollars worth of merch from high-end brands like Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

In March 2020, styling company Luka Lorena sued both Kirshnik “Takeoff” Ball and Quavious “Quavo” Marshall for breach of contract, conversion and conspiracy to convert property, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

But in a new filing this week, Luka Lorena’s principal, Alicia Allicock, said Offset was also responsible in the alleged con. Specifically, Allicock said that after doing business with the company, Offset refused to provide his social security number so she could file the company’s taxes – and it landed her in major trouble with the IRS.

Allicock said she had a styling deal with the “Bad and Boujee” rappers, where they approved purchases of several thousand dollars worth of luxury clothing and would reimburse the company plus a 20 percent styling fee.

Luka Lorena said in April 2019, they sent more than $14,000 worth of merch to Quavo and he paid them without incident. But two months later, they billed him for $34,000 worth of high-end clothes and styling services, including five Chanel Pharell t-shirts for $14,000, a $2,300 Chanel black and gold basketball and $1,480 Louis Vuitton sneakers.

But when it came time to pay, the company got the run around from the Migos’ manager and then he stopped responding altogether, the suit says. Adding insult to injury, Lorena said Quavo was photographed wearing one of the Chanel shirts in question to perform in the 2019 Rolling Loud festival.

Lorena’s dealings with Takeoff weren’t much better, her suit said. The stylist said she provided styling services for the rapper’s mother’s wedding, and while Takeoff paid for the price of the clothes, he didn’t pay Lorena’s $2,004 fee. Then, Lorena billed him for $26,000 worth of clothing and styling services, including a $6,000 Louis Vuitton backpack, two pairs of $1,100 Louis Vuitton sneakers, a $1,020 Virgil Abloh pop up hat and $700 Louis Vuitton sunglasses.

She said Takeoff accepted the goods, even taking photos using the Vuitton duffle bag she’d sent to celebrate his birthday in L.A. But in Nov. 2019, she asked for payment but she said Zook initially made inappropriate demands before ceasing communication.

Lorena said the rappers haven’t paid a dime of the invoices to date, despite her offering them payment plans and other ways to settle the debts. Lorena said the rappers have stopped responding and “used their agents to stonewall and intimidate” the company, their complaint, which was obtained by BOSSIP, states.

In total, Luka Lorena said Takeoff owed $35,625.42 and Quavo owed $44,294.33 for a total of $79,919.75, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Luka Lorena contended that besides styling services, the company helped the rap group tremendously. Allicock lobbied Louis Vuitton and its artistic director Virgil Abloh for the group to attend the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris. She said she urged Quavo to start his own foundation, and he ultimately launched the “Quavo Cares Foundation” to help fight coronavirus. Luka Lorena said they never received payment or credit for these activities.

The company wants the money back plus punitive damages and money for lawyer’s fees.

Neither Offset, Takeoff nor Quavo have responded to the case. No lawyer was listed as repping the rap trio.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for Luka Lorena for comment.