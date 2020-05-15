Exclusive: Kiersey Clemons Talks About Her Role As Dee Dee Skyes In “SCOOB” [VIDEO]

Kiersey Clemons talks to BOSSIP about her role as Dee Dee Skyes in “SCOOB”, pivoting to a world premiere at home amid coronavirus pandemic and why her relationship with her boss Blue Falcon is one that many women will relate to!

We’ve seen the movie and we loved it — just as much as we loved TikTok’s #ScoobDance wave (with original music from Movers+Shakers) launched May 3rd by 14-year-old TikTok icon Jalaiah Harmon . The dance already has over a billion views — you know that had to excite the movie studio. The film is also full of great musical moments and tons of funny jokes so we think it will be a hit with viewers young and more mature.

We love that the movie brought back so many classic characters like Dee Dee Skyes, Captain Caveman, Muttly, Dick Dastardly and Dynomutt Dog Wonder. We also love that Kiersey/Dee Dee are personifying such intelligent black girl magic in the film. Not ALL the characters are the brightest so it’s great to see the black woman being depicted properly and positively. Wait til you see what a fool Blue Falcon is acting in this jawn. Who is your favorite character to watch? Scooby Doo is clearly the star of the show but Dynomutt Dog Wonder does the (cyber) canines pretty proudly as well.

SCOOB is making it’s world premiere today, Friday, May 15th and we can watch it from the safety of our homes. Starting today the brand new full-length action adventure “SCOOB!” will be available for a 48-hour rental via Premium Video On Demand for $19.99, or premium digital ownership for $24.99. The title will be available on participating digital platforms.

Shout out to Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman as well! We loved his cameo.