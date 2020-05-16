Cancelville: J. Cole Officially Cancels 2020 Dreamville Festival Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Thanks to Coronavirus, J. Cole has been forced to cancel his thoughtfully-curated, multi-stage music event better know as the Dreamville Festival. The event was rescheduled earlier this year, moving from April to a later date in August, but now, the team has decided to wait until 2021.

This announcement comes just weeks after Live Nation officially grounded all of their music tours and live events. The reason for the cancellation is, of course, everyone’s favorite virus: COVID-19. While many states are starting to open up following their more strict Stay At Home orders, the possibilities of large events without a vaccine insight are pretty much non-existent.

This isn’t the first issue the North Carolina native has had to navigate against with his festival, with their first year also being postponed due to bad weather. The rapper and his team want fans to rest assured as soon as they can have the festival, they can’t wait to host everyone.

In the official press release, Dreamville promises the festival will return in 2021. For now, anyone who has purchased tickets can expect a refund from point of purchase on or before May 22nd with 7-10 days to processing before the money reappears in the purchasers’ account.

“Dear Dreamville Family: After much

deliberation and careful monitoring of the current situation, we have decided to cancel Dreamville Festival 2020. Although we originally hoped it would be possible to bring you the festival this August, the ongoing uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic

has made this timeline no longer possible. This decision has been extremely difficult to make, but the safety of our fans, artists, and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your

well-being. All 2020 event ticket holders, including those that previously requested a refund, will be automatically refunded on, or before May 22nd, and it will take 7-10 days for the funds to be returned to your original method of payment if you purchased your tickets through Front Gate Tickets. We understand that this is a difficult time for many and sincerely apologize to those who were waiting on their refund as we worked through unforeseen delays in processing due to the pandemic. If you purchased a physical ticket through an official street team member, retail outlet, or military sale, you must request a refund by filling out the form HERE. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this. Please stay safe, healthy, and sane so we can reunite with you in 2021. Visit dreamvillefest.com and follow @dreamvillefest on social media at for updates in the meantime. We can only hope that with this downtime, Cole is in the studio cooking up another album to add to the setlist for next year’s festival and will give the fans something to hold them over until he can celebrate with everyone again.”

You can catch the entire statement on behalf of the festival below.