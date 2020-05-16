Chile Please: Netflix ‘Don’t F**k With Cats’ Murderer & His Mother Push For Prison Release Due To COVID-19

Before Netflix dominated pop-culture with it’s latest insane docuseries Tiger King, there was another documentary that left viewers’ jaws on the floor. Don’t F**k With Cats: was perhaps the most shocking piece of content the streaming service released last year by a landslide. The doc focused on a failed model-turned-serial killer–who we later found out was named Luka Magnotta–who brutally killed not only people but animals as well.

The most interesting part included a Facebook group that tried fo find Luka and hunt him down after he posted a viral video of him killing cats in several different ways. He was eventually captured and charged and given just 25 years in jail, leaving him not set for parole eligibility in any form of parole until June 4, 2034. According to reports from TMZ, Luka and his mother, Anna Yourkin, are trying to use COVID-19 as an excuse to have him set free like Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The convicted murderer’s mother, Anna Yourkin, tells TMZ … she wants to see her son released from prison early — even though authorities said it’s a no-go — because she’s deathly afraid he’ll contract the novel coronavirus and die behind bars.

Luka’s mom says she’s in constant fear for her son’s safety and well-being as he sits in a maximum-security prison in Quebec, which has already seen dozens of confirmed cases of COVID-19 among inmates and prison employees.

While his mother is hopeful he will eventually get released for his “safety,” she’s blindly showing she still believes he is innocent…even though there is a mountain of evidence against him. As for the possibility of his release due to the coronavirus, the Correctional Service of Canada essentially laughed in the mom’s face and maintain that Luka is NOT getting out.

Hey, you have to give his mother props for trying to get her crazed lunatic son out of jail 14 years early.