Drop The Skincare Routine: Fountain Of Youth Banger Kelis Shows Off Her Beautiful Bare Face

Singer, chef, and entrepreneur Kelis was serving baby face and braids on Instagram this week. The 40-year-old posted a makeup-free photo and she was barely recognizable, she looks like a young lady half her age!

We’re used to seeing Kelis with bold eyeliner and bright lip colors so the bare face was a shock to followers. One of her fans wrote, “had to look at the name because I swore this was a pic of a teen lol You look great!” And we agree! Scrolling through IG, would you guess this was Kelis at a slight glance?

Drop the skincare routine, girl!

Kelis turns 41 on August 21st. She has two children, 10-year-old Knight Jones, and 4-year old Shepard Mora. She’s been married to her boo Mike Mora since 2014.