She Said What She Said! Angry Turks & Caicos Natives Drag LisaRaye By Her Linen Outfits For Claiming THIS…

Former First Lady of Turks And Caicos LisaRaye is not backing down after natives from her former home came for her on Twitter! The Islanders were upset because Lisa bragged about being the poster child for the Island once upon a time. It was during Claudia Jordan’s “Out Loud” podcast when LisaRaye reminisced about all the “opportunity” she brought to the Island.

“I became the poster child for Turks and Caicos because Turks and Caicos was a jewel of an island, an elite island, that no one knew about until I said, hey, here we are over here! An hour away from the Bahamas! An hour and a half out of Miami! We’re right next to Haiti! It’s beautiful! The sun and the sand and the water, come see what I found over here! I did that and I started businesses over there. I started opportunity over there and I did nothing for here.”

Although seemingly innocent, some folks from the Island didn’t like hearing LisaRaye take any credit for “discovering” the island and its features. They began dragging her on Twitter.

Send LisaRaye back where she came from. Diamond didn't put Turks & Caicos on the map. You still mad Duane took ya husband 😂😂 — Jenny Maguire (@Iceberg21Slim5) May 15, 2020

Since LisaRaye is the poster child for Turks why tf she ain’t help or donate towards the country after Irma & Maria , Turks and Caicos is flourishing ! And she holding onto the time that we as the locals done forgot 🤣🤣 I don’t blame her I’d want my name attached to Turks too. — Mary sue 🥰😚. (@Glaze_Chocolate) May 15, 2020

Dozens of tweets and comments were sent slandering the former First Lady, but she’s standing by her words.

LisaRaye doubled down on how she contributed to the PR of the Island out of love, but do the natives agree?

“I brought the film festival there. I built a theater there. I brought the first-ever carnival there, music festival. Calling my friends saying, hey, we may not have it in the budget to pay your fee, but if I can make a vacation out of it for you because I’m the first lady of this small country, and I want to shed some light on here, can you bring your talent over here so you can entertain our people? I still feel that is a second home for me, so I will always be the poster child for Turks and Caicos Islands because it’s beautiful and because I called it home and I do want everyone to see it and know about it because they should,” she added. “It’s right next door to us. So that’s what I said and that’s exactly, again, what I mean.”

Does she have a point? Some people started to agree with the star about her influence there…

As a Turks and Caicos Islander, Lisa Raye did help this country in many ways. Turks Islanders don’t have to bow down to her but should show gratitude — Keith Howell (@provodawg) May 15, 2020

When I heard Lisa Raye married the president of the Turks and Caicos, I thought that was a new chicken spot that opened up that was on the come up. Was glad because Popeye's and KFC can only do but so much. — tyrese sanders (@tysandsnyc) May 16, 2020

Who do you think is right here?