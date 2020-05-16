Turks & Caicos Natives Drag LisaRaye By Her Linen Outfits For Saying THIS
She Said What She Said! Angry Turks & Caicos Natives Drag LisaRaye By Her Linen Outfits For Claiming THIS…
Former First Lady of Turks And Caicos LisaRaye is not backing down after natives from her former home came for her on Twitter! The Islanders were upset because Lisa bragged about being the poster child for the Island once upon a time. It was during Claudia Jordan’s “Out Loud” podcast when LisaRaye reminisced about all the “opportunity” she brought to the Island.
“I became the poster child for Turks and Caicos because Turks and Caicos was a jewel of an island, an elite island, that no one knew about until I said, hey, here we are over here! An hour away from the Bahamas! An hour and a half out of Miami! We’re right next to Haiti! It’s beautiful! The sun and the sand and the water, come see what I found over here! I did that and I started businesses over there. I started opportunity over there and I did nothing for here.”
Although seemingly innocent, some folks from the Island didn’t like hearing LisaRaye take any credit for “discovering” the island and its features. They began dragging her on Twitter.
Dozens of tweets and comments were sent slandering the former First Lady, but she’s standing by her words.
LisaRaye doubled down on how she contributed to the PR of the Island out of love, but do the natives agree?
“I brought the film festival there. I built a theater there. I brought the first-ever carnival there, music festival. Calling my friends saying, hey, we may not have it in the budget to pay your fee, but if I can make a vacation out of it for you because I’m the first lady of this small country, and I want to shed some light on here, can you bring your talent over here so you can entertain our people? I still feel that is a second home for me, so I will always be the poster child for Turks and Caicos Islands because it’s beautiful and because I called it home and I do want everyone to see it and know about it because they should,” she added. “It’s right next door to us. So that’s what I said and that’s exactly, again, what I mean.”
Does she have a point? Some people started to agree with the star about her influence there…
Who do you think is right here?
