Proud Papa: Dwayne Johnson On His Daughter Following In His Footsteps With A WWE Contract [Video]

As if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson doesn’t already have enough accomplishments of his own, now, his daughter is continuing his family’s legacy by signing a contract with the WWE.

On Friday night, the actor virtually dropped by The Tonight Show to talk with Jimmy Fallon about how he’s been spending his time during the quarantine. During their conversation, Dwayne talks about how it feels to have his daughter, Simone Johnson, follow in his footsteps with wrestling, what advice he gave her prior to getting into the industry, and explains how she ended up being the youngest signee to ever join the company.

After that, Johnson talks about his love of sports and how he’s been doing without them for the past couple of months, what we can do to bring them back, plus, the early release of a new season of The Titan Games in order to help everyone who’s itching to see some action. The Rock goes on to talk about one of his favorite charities, Make-A-Wish, explaining all of the work he’s done with the foundation over the last 23 years and encourages fans to donate.

Check out the interview for yourself down below: